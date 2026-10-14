Při ruských nočních útocích na Ukrajinu bylo zabito nejméně šest lidí, píše agentura AFP s odvoláním na tamní úřady. Tři lidé zahynuli v Kyjevě, dva v Dněpropetrovské oblasti a jeden v Záporožské oblasti. V Kyjevě Rusko zasáhlo balistickými střelami energetická zařízení. Ve městě nastaly výpadky dodávek elektřiny, uvedl dnes ráno starosta ukrajinské metropole Vitalij Kličko.
„Hrozba balistického útoku trvá,“ dodal Kličko na telegramu s tím, že jeden člověk zahynul v Holosijivské čtvrti na jihu města a další utrpěl zranění.
Kyjev čelí ruským balistickým útokům třetí den po sobě, připomněl server RBK-Ukrajina. V úterý pozdě večer informoval prezident Volodymyr Zelenskyj o ruském útoku na kyjevskou teplárnu a elektrárnu a další objekty v hlavním městě. Při tomto útoku podle ukrajinských úřadů zahynuli dva lidé a 21 dalších bylo zraněno.
Overnight, the Russians used 39 ballistic missiles and more than 120 attack drones and loitering munitions against our energy and critical infrastructure in Kyiv, the Kyiv region, and Kharkiv. A targeted Russian ballistic missile strike specifically against energy infrastructure – the very infrastructure covered by the ceasefire announced by the American President. The strike was entirely deliberate and demonstrative in its scale – Russia has never before shown such ostentatious disrespect toward the United States. Russia does not consider the American President’s statements strong. Unfortunately, at least 600,000 people are now without power. Outages could become even more widespread. Unfortunately, there is significant damage to facilities and equipment – at 26 facilities of our power system and four facilities in the oil and gas sector. I am grateful to the repair crews, all Ukrainian energy workers, and the personnel of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine for all their efforts to address the aftermath of this Russian strike. Tragically, there have been fatalities and injuries. We ask America and EVERYONE in the world who does not turn a blind eye to reality to respond – and to respond forcefully. Russia has squandered the opportunity for de-escalation and has clearly chosen to continue its insane war of annihilation. We ask President Trump to impose STRONG sanctions on Russia, especially since the Lindsey Graham bill, which was recently passed and signed into law, authorizes and regulates such measures. The American President has all the effective and necessary tools to bring peace closer through strength, justice, and pressure on the aggressor. We ask for additional packages of Patriot missile interceptors for Ukraine. It is entirely fair for us to tell the United States, Europe, and all our partners that no country in the world should be left alone to face such a deranged and pro-war actor as Russia. I am grateful to everyone who helps Ukraine! Peace can only come through strength, and we ask America to remember this principle of Reagan’s. Glory to Ukraine!— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 14, 2026
Kyjevská městská vojenská správa vyzvala obyvatele, aby nepodceňovali nebezpečí a odebrali se do krytů. Výpadky dodávek elektřiny podle agentury Unian postihly zejména levý břeh Dněpru a jižní části města. Provoz musela částečně přerušit veřejná doprava.
Zelenskyj v úterý uvedl, že Rusko nedodržuje energetické příměří jednostranně vyhlášené americkým prezidentem Donaldem Trumpem, zatímco Ukrajina své útoky na ruské energetické cíle přerušila. Potvrdil také, že Ukrajina přestala od spojenců dostávat včasná varování před odpaly balistických raket.
Podle médií Spojené státy na konci minulého týdne pohrozily Ukrajině, že jí přestanou poskytovat zpravodajské informace, pokud Kyjev nezanechá útoků na ruské rafinerie. To po Ukrajině požadoval americký prezident Trump, který zemi opakovaně přičetl vinu za vysoké ceny paliv v USA.
Kyjev čelí pravidelně ruským vzdušným útokům, a to i balistickými střelami, proti nimž má Ukrajina omezené možnosti obrany. Nedostatek střel pro protivzdušnou obranu schopných ničit balistické rakety zemi nutí spoléhat se na dodávky od spojenců.
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