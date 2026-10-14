Při ruských nočních útocích na Ukrajinu bylo zabito nejméně šest lidí, píše agentura AFP s odvoláním na tamní úřady. Tři lidé zahynuli v Kyjevě, dva v Dněpropetrovské oblasti a jeden v Záporožské oblasti. V Kyjevě Rusko zasáhlo balistickými střelami energetická zařízení. Ve městě nastaly výpadky dodávek elektřiny, uvedl dnes ráno starosta ukrajinské metropole Vitalij Kličko.

„Hrozba balistického útoku trvá,“ dodal Kličko na telegramu s tím, že jeden člověk zahynul v Holosijivské čtvrti na jihu města a další utrpěl zranění.

Kyjev čelí ruským balistickým útokům třetí den po sobě, připomněl server RBK-Ukrajina. V úterý pozdě večer informoval prezident Volodymyr Zelenskyj o ruském útoku na kyjevskou teplárnu a elektrárnu a další objekty v hlavním městě. Při tomto útoku podle ukrajinských úřadů zahynuli dva lidé a 21 dalších bylo zraněno.

Kyjevská městská vojenská správa vyzvala obyvatele, aby nepodceňovali nebezpečí a odebrali se do krytů. Výpadky dodávek elektřiny podle agentury Unian postihly zejména levý břeh Dněpru a jižní části města. Provoz musela částečně přerušit veřejná doprava.

Zelenskyj v úterý uvedl, že Rusko nedodržuje energetické příměří jednostranně vyhlášené americkým prezidentem Donaldem Trumpem, zatímco Ukrajina své útoky na ruské energetické cíle přerušila. Potvrdil také, že Ukrajina přestala od spojenců dostávat včasná varování před odpaly balistických raket.

Podle médií Spojené státy na konci minulého týdne pohrozily Ukrajině, že jí přestanou poskytovat zpravodajské informace, pokud Kyjev nezanechá útoků na ruské rafinerie. To po Ukrajině požadoval americký prezident Trump, který zemi opakovaně přičetl vinu za vysoké ceny paliv v USA.

Kyjev čelí pravidelně ruským vzdušným útokům, a to i balistickými střelami, proti nimž má Ukrajina omezené možnosti obrany. Nedostatek střel pro protivzdušnou obranu schopných ničit balistické rakety zemi nutí spoléhat se na dodávky od spojenců.

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