When Bucha & Irpin happened, it was hard to realize. Now monstrous crimes have been discovered in Izium, Kharkiv area, my native region. There're even more dead now, 445 corpses — military men, children, old people... Most died forcibly.#Izium #RussianWarCrimes #StopRussiaNOW pic.twitter.com/Eu6GROUzqo